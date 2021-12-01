Ace Agency zoekt een international touring/travel coordinator
Working at one of the world’s most prestigious booking agencies is now one step closer within your reach. Ace Agency has positioned itself amongst the high rollers of the international dance music industry and is offering the opportunity to an enthusiastic new member to be part of this. You will become a member of our close team in a very reachable office in the Jordaan area in Amsterdam. Do you already have experience in travel and logistics and want to take the next step in your international career? Continue reading!
Your tasks?
- You are responsible for all travel, logistics and hospitality for artists, support DJ’s, crew and agents within your portfolio
- You will coordinate and organize visa’s
- You are responsible for entering and updating all relevant data from travel to performance in our booking system
- You are in charge of sending and preparing all show detailed itineraries on time
- You have an advisory role to the agents in complex travel schedules
- You are responsible to keep all legal documents like passports, visa’s and insurance-, travel documentation up to date
- You will assist and oversee show production budgets
- You are responsible for the execution of the show production planning to ensure all is delivered on schedule, meet the expectations and budgets
- You are responsible for the preparations of the show production
- You are assisting in organizing merchandise planning and execution
- You will assist the agents, the artists and tour managers where needed
- You will work across multiple time zones to accommodate your global clients
- You wil be available in case of emergency at all times
Who are you?
- Booking flights, hotels and transfers is second nature to you
- You have HBO working and thinking level
- You can manage to plan complex calendars
- You have extensive knowledge of all Microsoft Office programs
- You are a logical thinker and have strong communication skills
- You have extensive knowledge of reward points systems with airlines
- You have a flexible work ethic and not a 9 to 5 mentality
- You are organized
- You’re punctual and precise
- Your Dutch language is flawless and your English is fluent in both verbal and written communication
- You are able to handle pressured and stressful situations well.
Our terms
Depending on your education and work experience we’re offering a competitive salary. The vibe in the office is informal, open and ambitious.
Interested?
E-mail your resume with motivation to: masja@aceagency.com
