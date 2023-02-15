Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism is looking for an Assistant Sales and Marketing Officer

Deel dit artikel

Vacant position in Amsterdam

Applications are invited for one position for Assistant Sales and Marketing Officer at the Office of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism, in Amsterdam.

The post entails promotion of the Cyprus tourism product to the trade and the public, in the countries of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, with the organization and implementation of promotional activities, sales calls, fam trips, provision of information, exhibiting at fairs etc.

Salary: €3.045,00 gross per month

Applicants must have the following qualifications:

Education: University or College diploma at a least 3 year studies, preferably in Marketing or Business Administration or Tourism. Any additional University Education would be an advantage.

Past experience: At least one year in the tourism sector (e.g. travel agents, tour operators, airlines).

Languages: Excellent knowledge of the Dutch language (written and oral) and very good knowledge of either English or Greek.

Personal Attributes: Good character, very organized, good administration and managerial skills, responsibility, initiative, good judgement, strong and pleasant personality, public relations skills.

Miscellaneous: Good knowledge of the conditions and development of the tourism sector in Cyprus will be considered an advantage.

Computer Literacy: Preferably knowledge of the programs of Office Microsoft (Word / Excel / PowerPoint) and Internet.

For a Job Description please contact by e-mail:vacancy@visitcyprus.com.

Written applications with a C.V. in English , academic qualifications / transcripts, proof of past experience and a certificate of clean criminal record issued within the last 3 months by the competent authorities (all translated in English and certified as true copies) should be sent to vacancy@visitcyprus.com by 17/3/2023 at the latest.

Auteur Tina Bakker