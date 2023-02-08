Disneyland Paris is looking for an Administration Assistant!

A fantastic and exciting opportunity in our Amsterdam office has come up. As Administrative Assistant Benelux you have a multifunctional support role with mostly back-office related matters in which you support both the Dutch and Belgian teams. Your workplace is in Amsterdam.

Due to the relatively small size of the team, it is essential that the Administrative Assistant is a generalist, has a flexible, hands-on mentality, and has a passion for the brand. The person we are looking for takes on a crucial role in the team and contributes to the overall development of the local business by assisting the team.

Main activities

It is an administrative role, which includes the following tasks and responsibilities (and more):

Prepare, follow up, and process invoices

Follow-up and processing of barter agreements

Contact person for our debtors and creditors

Contact person for our Finance Department in Paris

Updating budget tracking files

Making hotel, flight, and train reservations

Update Marketing and PR reports

Update Management Information reports

Experience

Has at least an MBO education or equivalent experience

Has at least 2 years of relevant work experience in a commercial work environment

Has affinity with the travel industry

Is a secure, communicative, systematic, and result-oriented team player

Requirements and skills

Excellent oral and written skills, both in Dutch and English (French is an advantage)

(French is an advantage) Has experience with SAP

Service-minded, open, flexible, professional, and team player with a commercial and customer-centric spirit

Computer literate

Proactive, creative, responsible, hands-on, and work independently

Excellent organizational skills with attention to detail

A strong eye for detail and a problem-solving mindset

Able to work in a collaborative, team-oriented environment

Competence to work in an international environment

Committed to working in ways that support and encourage diversity and inclusion

Flexible and able to adapt to changing demands and priorities

Our offer & perks

A varied role within a great team and dynamic international working environment, with a competitive salary and suitable fringe benefits.