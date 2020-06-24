Foutje bedankt: geen verandering inreisverbod VS

Vanochtend berichtte BNR dat het inreisverbod naar Amerika zou worden verlengd tot het einde van dit jaar. Deze informatie is onjuist. De ambassade heeft inmiddels excuses aangeboden en het artikel is gerectificeerd .



Hanny Fluit (General Manager bij Target Travel Marketing en board member Visit USA): “Het is vervelend als dit soort dingen worden gezegd. De Amerikaanse ambassade in Nederland heeft laten weten dat Europese toeristen dit jaar mogelijk toch naar de Verenigde Staten kunnen reizen.Maar helaas zijn er verder nog geen updates te melden over de travel ban voor Europeanen. De bestaande beperkingen van het inreisverbod naar de VS blijven van kracht, zonder dat er een einddatum is vastgesteld.”

Fluit: “Daarnaast hebben wij de onderstaande reactie ontvangen van de Amerikaanse ambassade.”

“Currently, there is a global suspension on routine visa processing, so we are only allowed to process mission critical/emergency cases for visa categories that are not subject to any of the presidential proclamations, such as the current travel restrictions on travelers from the Schengen area. The nationality of the traveler is irrelevant.

And the newest proclamation referenced in the article only extends the prior restrictions on Immigrant Visas and a small group of temporary workers : certain skilled workers (H), Intra-Company Transferrees (L), and certain exchange (J) visas (au pair, intern, trainee, teacher, camp counselor, or summer work travel) through December 21, 2020. There are of course some exceptions to all of these, so they should review each proclamation carefully to ensure they are referencing the correct one for the particular traveler’s case. It is very complicated. All of them are listed on travel.state.gov: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-visa-services-and-restrictions.html.”

