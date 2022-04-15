Maak je dromen waar als Administrative Assistant Benelux in Amsterdam
As Administrative Assistant Benelux, you have a multifunctional support role with mostly back-office related matters in which you support both the Dutch and Belgian teams. Your workplace is in Amsterdam-Zuidoost.
Scope of Role
Due to the small size of the team, it is essential that the Administrative Assistant is a generalist and has a flexible, hands-on mentality. The Administrative Assistant we are looking for takes on a crucial role in the team and contributes to the overall development of the local business by assisting the team.
Main activities
It is an administrative role, which includes the following tasks and responsibilities (and more):
- – Prepare, follow up and process invoices
- – Follow up and processing of barter agreements
- – Contact person for our debtors and creditors
- – Contact person for our Finance Department in Paris
- – Updating budget tracking files
- – Making hotel, flight, and train reservations
- – Update Marketing and PR reports
- – Update Management Information reports
Experience
- Has at least an MBO education or equivalent experience
- Has at least 2 years of relevant work experience in a commercial work environment
- Has affinity with the travel industry
- Is a secure, communicative, systematic, and result-oriented team player
Requirements and skills
- Excellent oral and written skills, both in Dutch and English (French is an advantage)
- Has experience with SAP
- Service-minded, open, flexible, professional and team player with a commercial and customer-centric spirit
- Computer literate
- Proactive, creative, responsible, hands-on and work independently
- Excellent organizational skills with attention to detail
- A strong eye for detail and problem-solving mindset
- Able to work in a collaborative, team-oriented environment
- Competence to work in an international environment
- Committed to working in ways that support and encourage diversity and inclusion
- Flexible and able to adapt to changing demands and priorities
