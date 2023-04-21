Visit Britain is looking for a B2B Executive Netherlands and Belgium

Deel dit artikel

Visit Britain is looking for a B2B Executive

Do you love Great Britain? Do you enjoy working with key contacts in market and with colleagues all around the world? Do you know how the travel trade works in The Netherlands and Belgium? Come and join the VisitBritain team!

Main purpose of the role

As our B2B Executive Netherlands & Belgium, based in the Amsterdam office, you will deliver Visit Britain’s B2B & Sales activities and strategy. You will be working in close partnership with the Dutch & Belgian travel trade and the UK-based tourism industry. A key element of the role is to support wider destination marketing activities, in accordance to the VisitBritain´s market strategy and objectives for the Netherlands & Belgium.

The role will focus on leading bespoke key account management of key online & offline intermediaries and activities in both markets and product development and distribution as part of VB’s Demand Building Strategy.

Context

The British Tourist Authority (BTA) is the national tourism agency and an accredited non-departmental public body funded by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and trades under the name of VisitBritain/VisitEngland (VB/VE).

VB/VE is a global organisation with 280+ people based in 16 different countries including the UK. VB/VE plays a unique role in building England’s tourism product, raising Britain’s profile worldwide, increasing the volume and value of tourism exports and developing Britain’s visitor economy.

VisitBritain is the official tourist board for England, Scotland and Wales and is responsible for marketing Great Britain worldwide to prospective travellers. Our mission is to build the value of tourism throughout the nations and regions of Britain by increasing the volume, spend, and regional /seasonal spread of tourism in Britain.

Important Information

We offer hybrid (Amsterdam office and home-based) working to our staff.

In order to apply for this vacancy, you must complete personal statement section of the application form highlighting how you meet the criteria stipulated in the job description and person specification and submit it. Apply here

If you have any questions, please email recruitment@visitbritain.org

The application window will close at 23:55 (UK Time) on 3 May 2023.

Permanent/Full Time

Salary:

EUR 48,500 to 50,500 per annum, depending on experience

Auteur Tina Bakker