Zoover zoekt Lead Category Manager

Our category management team is dealing with a massive amount of products and suppliers, and we want to make sure our customers find exactly what they want. We want to strengthen our products as well as product categories and moreover, we need to accelerate our sales. The category management team is taking responsibility for continuous improvement of the products to make sure we maximize revenue for Zoover and Vakanties.nl

As our Lead Category Manager, you’re the strategic lead of the team. You are responsible for making sure that the team (2 FTE) is selecting the right product portfolio, choosing the right suppliers, setting the right price and creating the best promotions. Your team will work together with other teams such as Tech, E-commerce and Content in order to guarantee our sales will accelerate.

You will be responsible for sales figures and conversion of our products and categories, as well as growth in desired areas. For this, you need to have a strong performance drive and analytical skills.

This is a role for an independent and entrepreneurial professional who is ready for a challenge. Are you up for it?

What you do:

Define a solid category management strategy in order to improve overall sales performance;

Develop merchandising and pricing strategies to improve performance on a specific product or category;

Create a way-of-work for structural analysis of portfolio performance and market competition;

Provide requirements for Marketing and/or Tech to build volume towards a product or a category;

Bring new products or suppliers to market by proposed product requirements or market gaps (suppliers or research);

Develop best practices and tools for product execution and management;

What we’re looking for:

At least 2-4 years of working experience in the travel industry in a strategic commercial and/or category management role;

Persuasiveness to convince others and set your own priorities;

A commercial mindset, you realize that if a product won’t sell, a change has to be made;

An accurate and critical eye; you always find areas to improve

A performance driven mindset, you always deliver results better than planned;

Ability to go from strategy into action plans;

Strong skills in Analytics tooling;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

A Bachelor’s degree in economics, finance or supply chain.

Our environment:

Technical challenges and inspiring ambitions

A company in a “growth” phase;

Your role can make a huge difference;

Very personal environment (around 35FTEs), big brand and very committed investors

A lot of freedom which comes with your responsibility

Office located at the Rotterdam city centre hotspot, Witte de Withstraat

Benefits:

Market competitive salary package

Flexibility: 50% remote, 50% office

Unlimited holidays

Pension premium

Macbook or Windows laptop and mobile phone compensation

Public transport card when living outside Rotterdam

€250,- compensation to redecorate your home office

Always a warm welcome from Fred our office dog 🐶

Zoover is the largest hotel and travel rating portal in the Netherlands. With 3.2 million ratings, 400,000 hotels and campsites as well as 900,000 travel tips, the Zoover platform helps over 30 million visitors yearly in finding their perfect holiday. Zoover was recently acquired by promising Dutch travel start-up vakanties.nl . Together the two brands will go all-in on the Dutch and Belgium travel market. In our Rotterdam office, around 35 colleagues all work together to achieve our goal of becoming the biggest travel ecommerce platform in the Netherlands. We do this by providing our users inspiring content through our website, blog and other platforms, by developing a user friendly website, apps for tablet and mobile, and offering a varied assortment of accommodations, reviews and customer service. Our unique platform combining adlink and package holidays and our close relationship with accommodation owners gives us truly an edge.

Interested? Send your application to judith.eyck@zoover.nl.

Author Arjen Lutgendorff