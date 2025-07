Dragon Bravo Fire Update – July 12, 6 PM

The fire on the North Rim grew rapidly overnight. All staff/residents safely evacuated. No injuries reported.



🚫 Due to a chlorine gas risk, the following are closed:

➡️ N. Kaibab Trail

➡️ S. Kaibab Trail

➡️ Phantom Ranch



The Dragon… pic.twitter.com/9UshifOKtl